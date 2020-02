A diminished Victoria's Secret is sold

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2014 file photo shows retail mogul Leslie Wexner, at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio. The CEO of the parent company of Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and other stores is in discussions to step down from the top post, according to The Wall Street Journal. Wexner has served as CEO of L Brands for more than five decades. The Wall Street Journal also says L Brands is considering strategic options for Victoria's Secret that could include a full or partial sale of the business, according to people familiar with the matter. L Brands said Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 it doesn't comment on rumors.

NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria's Secret, beset by falling sales and uncomfortable questions about its billionaire founder who has run the company for five decades, is being sold.

The company's owner, L Brands, said that the private-equity firm Sycamore Brands will buy 55% of Victoria's Secret for about $525 million. The Columbus, Ohio company will keep the remaining 45% stake.

Shares of the parent, L Brands, slid 14.6% in premarket trading Thursday.

The selling price signifies a marked decline for a brand with hundreds of stores that booked about $7 billion in revenue last year.

Sales at its stores are in decline because competition is increasing and tastes are changing. Victoria's Secret suffered a 12% drop in same-store sales during the most recent holiday season. It said Thursday same-store sales declined 10% at Victoria's Secret during the fourth quarter.

L Brands has also come under scrutiny because its CEO, Les Wexner, has ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was indicted on sex-trafficking charges.

Wexner will step down after the transaction is completed and become chairman emeritus.