Injured baby raccoon Vittles walks again with wheelchair

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A baby raccoon with a brain injury that hinders her mobility is walking again in Arkansas with the help of a wheelchair.

Walkin' Pets, which makes wheelchairs for animals, said Monday the source of Vittles' injury is unknown, but it prevented her from balancing and supporting herself. Susan Curtis is a wildlife rehabilitation specialist who helps the state's bats and raccoons. The company says Curtis found Vittles when she was 8 weeks old.

Walkin' Pets project manager Jennifer Pratt says the wheelchair will adjust as Vittles grows. The company says Vittles can use the wheelchair to sharpen her balance and stability so she can walk on her own.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the company says it's unlikely Vittles will make a full recovery. But early intervention sparks hope.

