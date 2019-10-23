Governors Awards honoree Geena Davis on advocacy and equity

FILE - This Jan. 23, 2017 file photo shows actress Geena Davis posing for a portrait to promote the film, "Marjorie Prime" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Davis will receive an honorary Oscar on Sunday at the annual Governors Awards.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Geena Davis is being honored Sunday at the 11th Annual Governors Awards with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The 63-year-old founder of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media will join the ranks of past winners like Audrey Hepburn, Gregory Peck and Oprah Winfrey.

Davis says she wondered if she was in trouble during the summer when she got a message that the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences needed to speak to her urgently.

The "Thelma & Louise" actress founded the nonprofit in 2004 with the goal of improving gender equity in television and films made for kids. The organization found in 2012 that parity had been achieved in kids' television programming.