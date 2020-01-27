Fire chief: 7 hospitalized, 7 missing in Alabama dock fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — A fire chief in Alabama says 7 people are hospitalized and 7 others are missing after a fire destroyed at least 35 boats docked at a county park.

News outlets report the fire broke out early Monday at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro. Fire Chief Gene Mecklaus told WAAY-TV that most of the vessels were houseboats.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says in a tweet that firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.