Fire chief: 7 hospitalized, 7 missing in Alabama dock fire
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — A fire chief in Alabama says 7 people are hospitalized and 7 others are missing after a fire destroyed at least 35 boats docked at a county park.
News outlets report the fire broke out early Monday at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro. Fire Chief Gene Mecklaus told WAAY-TV that most of the vessels were houseboats.
The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says in a tweet that firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.
