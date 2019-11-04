District: Claim of immigration school visit was unconfirmed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville school district officials say they shouldn't have described two men they say sought student records at a school as "immigration officials" without confirming they were.

District spokeswoman Olivia Brown says Una Elementary staff haven't been able to recall when it happened, and the district hasn't found video or other records because the date remains uncertain. She says the school didn't document the incident, copy their badges or record the men's information before turning them away.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement rebuked the district after school officials told media outlets last month the men were "immigration officials."

The district later described "two men in official-looking uniforms" ''stating that they were government agents" with "official-looking IDs" who "had a list of student names and demanded those students' records."