Diesel Ram pickups recalled due to risk of engine fires

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 160,000 diesel-powered Ram pickups mainly in the U.S. and Canada because they can leak coolant and possibly catch fire.

The recall covers Ram 1500 models from the 2014 through 2019 model years.

The company says an internal investigation found microscopic cracks in some exhaust gas recirculation coolers. The company says coolant can leak, engines can overheat, and that can cause fires in rare instances. FCA says it knows of a small number of engine fires and four minor injuries related to the problem.

Fiat Chrysler will notify customers and tell them when to schedule service. The company says owners should watch the coolant level and contact dealers if it is consistently low.