Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18 outside San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A charter bus rolled down an embankment off a Southern California highway Saturday, killing three people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.

Emergency crews rescued several people trapped in the wreckage after the bus crashed around 10:20 a.m. on State Route 76, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of San Diego, the North County Fire Protection District said.

The bus landed on its roof.

Three people died at the scene, and 18 others were transported to hospitals, the district said on Twitter. Their conditions have not been released.

The cause of the wreck was under investigation.