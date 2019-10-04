B-17 crash raises questions about vintage plane safety

FILE - In this April 2, 2002, file photo, the Nine-O-Nine, a Collings Foundation B-17 Flying Fortress, flies over Thomasville, Ala., during its journey from Decatur, Ala., to Mobile, Ala. A B-17 vintage World War II-era bomber plane crashed Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, just outside New England's second-busiest airport, and a fire-and-rescue operation was underway, official said. Airport officials said the plane was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that brought its "Wings of Freedom" vintage aircraft display to Bradley International Airport this week.

The crash of a World War II-era bomber in Connecticut this week has raised questions of whether machines over 70 years old should be flying passengers.

A B-17 went down Wednesday at the Hartford airport, killing seven of the 13 people aboard, after the pilot reported engine trouble.

Some experts say the skill and experience needed to maintain such planes are dwindling.

The accident has cast a pall over the community of history buffs and aviation enthusiasts who love flying aboard vintage planes.