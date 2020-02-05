Appeals court weighs tribe’s quest for casino land

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in Boston is hearing arguments Wednesday in a long-running dispute over a Native American tribe's efforts to gain federally protected land for a casino in Massachusetts.

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe was granted 321 acres of land in trust in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama, a move that carved out the sovereign land needed for the tribe to develop its planned $1 billion First Light casino, hotel and entertainment resort.

But a group of residents sued, arguing the federal government couldn’t take land into trust for the tribe because it wasn’t officially recognized as of June 1, 1934, when the federal Indian Reorganization Act, which created the land in trust process, became law.

The Cape Cod-based tribe, which traces its ancestry to the Native Americans that shared a fall harvest meal with the Pilgrims in 1621, wasn't federally recognized until 2007.

A federal judge in 2016 ruled in favor of the residents, sending the decision back to the Interior Department for reconsideration.

The tribe, meanwhile, halted the casino project, which it had broken ground on in Taunton, a city south of Boston where some of its trust lands were located.

The casino effort was dealt a major blow in 2018, when Republican President Donald Trump reversed his Democratic predecessor’s decision granting the lands, a move that the tribe has challenged in federal court.

An effort to restore the tribe’s federally protected lands through an act of Congress also stalled last year in the Republican-controlled Senate after clearing the Democrat-led House.

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, in its federal court appeal, says the notion that the tribe isn’t “Indian” under federal law is “absurd.”

It cites a long history of maintaining its “tribal identity, community and culture” that includes celebrating what’s considered the first Thanksgiving with Pilgrims and the centuries of “persecution and land theft” that followed.

The tribe also warns that upholding the 2016 lower court decision would place “another black mark” in the nation’s history of failing to treat the tribe “fairly and honorably.”

The residents counter that the tribe's appeal is moot now that the Trump administration has reversed the Obama-era decision.

They also note, as they have in prior arguments, that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2009 that trust land is reserved for tribes federally recognized by 1934 only.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit is expected to hear brief arguments from lawyers for the tribe as well as the anti-casino residents.

A decision is expected later.