Alabama sued in transgender driver's license case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge is questioning Alabama's requirement for a transgender person to undergo full gender reassignment surgery to change the sex on their driver's license.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson held a Tuesday hearing in the lawsuit filed by three transgender individuals challenging the requirement as unconstitutional.

Thompson declined to issue an immediate order and will rule later if the case will go to trial.

Thompson noted the violence faced by transgender individuals. He said a license gender that contradicts public appearance will disclose a person as transgender. He said they "might as well have a scarlet letter T."

A state attorney argued Alabama has an interest in proper identification and has a simple rule on the matter.

ACLU attorney Gabriel Arkles said states shouldn't be forcing medical decisions.