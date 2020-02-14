5-year-old who rescued family from fire gets honor

KINGSTON, Ga. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who saved his family from a house fire received special recognition Friday from officials in northwest Georgia.

Noah Woods woke up Sunday to flames in the room he and his 2-year-old sister, Lilly, shared. Officials said he pulled himself and his sister to safety through a bedroom window. He then ran next door, according to an online funding campaign, and grabbed his uncle, who helped the rest of the family of eight escape.

On Friday, Noah was presented with a proclamation from Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor honoring him with his very own day, WXIA-TV reported.

"I proclaim today, Valentine's Day, February, 14, 2020, as Noah Woods Day in Bartow County," Taylor said at the ceremony.

The Bartow County Fire Department also presented Noah with his own badge, certificate, helmet and firefighter pajamas. He also got a chance to ride in the firetruck.

"I'm thankful that his act of bravery ... models a lot of the home exit drills and safety that we teach in school," said Bartow County Fire Chief Dwayne Jamison. "Because of his quick actions ... a total of eight family members were able to get out of the house with only minor injuries and smoke inhalation."

"Noah's brave actions saved the life of the family," outgoing fire chief Craig Millsap said.

Fire officials said the family's house in Kingston did not have working smoke detectors. The family said the home is a total loss, and they're now turning to their community to help get them back on their feet.

"It's difficult for us to ask for help from our community, however we know this feat is too great for us to achieve alone," the family said.

Fire officials said they suspect the fire was sparked by an electrical malfunction that started in the children's bedroom, WXIA-TV reported.