5 Republicans vying for long-shot chance to unseat Durbin

Former Second Lady of the United States Jill Biden and U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, right, look on as U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin endorses former Vice President Joe Biden during a press conference at the Union League Club, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) less Former Second Lady of the United States Jill Biden and U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, right, look on as U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin endorses former Vice President Joe Biden during a press conference at the Union League ... more Photo: Ashlee Rezin Garcia, AP Photo: Ashlee Rezin Garcia, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 5 Republicans vying for long-shot chance to unseat Durbin 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — Five Republicans are vying for the chance to mount a long-shot challenge to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin in the sole statewide race on Tuesday's primary ballot.

Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, was first elected in 1996 and has handily won each election since then. He also has $4.5 million cash on hand. All the other Republican candidates combined make up only a fraction of that.

But former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran, who has perhaps the most name recognition, contends there's a changed political climate and Durbin is vulnerable.

“He's become a creature of Washington,” Curran said during a candidate forum on WTTW-TV. “He works for the Democrats in the Senate. He's in a leadership role and his paramount concern is to please them.”

Curran, who leads in endorsements, was previously a Democrat but switched parties in 2008.

Two others have also switched parties.

Perennial candidate Robert Marshall, a Burr Ridge doctor, previously ran as a Democrat, including for governor.

Peggy Hubbard of Belleville, a former police officer, said she became a Republican after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in part because of how former President Barack Obama handled it.

Hubbard sparked a police investigation when she claimed during a candidate forum at a school that she brought a gun and ammunition with her to illustrate safety lapses. Hubbard later said she misspoke.

The other Republicans are Tom Tarter, a retired cancer surgeon from Springfield, and Casey Chlebek, a Glenview man originally from Poland who works in real estate.

__

Follow Sophia Tareen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sophiatareen.