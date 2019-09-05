10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BATTERED BAHAMAS IN NEED AFTER DEATH AND DESTRUCTION

Thousands of desperate hurricane survivors in the island nation are seeking help in Dorian's aftermath as the death toll reaches 20.

2. STRENGTHENING DORIAN RAKING SOUTHEAST

The Category 3 hurricane leaves tens of thousands without power as it threatens to inundate low-lying coasts from Georgia to Virginia with a life-threatening storm surge.

3. BREXIT PLANS IN CRISIS, JOHNSON PUSHES FOR NEW ELECTIONS

The embattled prime minister, having lost three critical votes in two days, is looking for new ways to bring about a national election after rebellious British lawmakers reject his call to trigger a snap poll.

4. AUSTRALIA FACING OWN OPIOIDS CRISIS

Like America before it, the country is facing a rising painkilling problem as drug companies aggressively market the drugs abroad and warnings are ignored, AP reports.

5. MORE WOMEN SAY PLACIDO DOMINGO HARASSED THEM

Eleven more women have come forward to say that the opera star groped, harassed them or behaved inappropriately, AP learns.

6. 'I WAKE UP AND CRY IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT'

In Syria's 8-year-old civil war, more than 100,000 people have been detained, abducted or gone missing, according to the U.N.

7. FALSE CLAIMS BLUR LINE BETWEEN MASS SHOOTINGS, POLITICS

False claims on social media following a mass shooting in West Texas are early signs of online mischief ahead of the 2020 election.

8. WHO WILL LIKELY DETERMINE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

African Americans will watch as mostly white voters in Iowa and New Hampshire express preferences and winnow the field — then they will almost certainly anoint the winner.

9. FARMERS HOPE TRUMP DELIVERS ON TRADE DEAL WITH JAPAN

American farmers watch anxiously as competitors Canada, Mexico and Australia use free trade agreements to make inroads into Japan.

10. WHERE NFL FANS GET PREGAME FIX

After early cynicism, "Fox NFL Sunday" — now in its 26th year — has been inducted into the National Association of Broadcasting's Hall of Fame.