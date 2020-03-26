Vermillion: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Vermillion Inc. (VRML) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The diagnostic and bio-analytical company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $15.2 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 74 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.29.

