Valero Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $609 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $1.48.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $27.25 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.59 billion.

Valero Energy shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has climbed slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

