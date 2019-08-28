Union, AT&T say 20,000 striking workers coming back to work

NEW YORK (AP) — The Communications Workers of America and AT&T say that the 20,000 workers in the Southeast who went on strike over the weekend are coming back to work Wednesday.

The union and the company would not say what was resolved to end the four-day action. The union had protested that AT&T was not sending officials who had the authority to make decisions to bargain over a new contract.

The workers who walked off are technicians and customer service representatives for AT&T's "wireline" home and business internet and phone division in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company's cellphone division was not affected.

AT&T is the country's No. 2 wireless carrier after Verizon and one of the biggest broadband providers.