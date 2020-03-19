Unconfirmed tornado tears through rural North Texas

DALLAS (AP) — At lease one unconfirmed tornado tore through part of rural North Texas on Wednesday night, damaging numerous roofs and outbuildings, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Storm spotters reported that a suspected tornado tore through a rural area just south of Graham, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Fort Worth. The storm moved northeastward toward Lake Bridgeport and on to the town of Alvord, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Fort Worth, damaging several metal buildings.

Reports of tree damage and downed utility lines were widespread.