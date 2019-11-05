https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/texas/article/Thermon-Group-Fiscal-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14810319.php
Thermon Group: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $6.9 million.
The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.
The maker of heat tracing products posted revenue of $102.9 million in the period.
Thermon Group shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THR
View Comments