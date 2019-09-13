The Latest: Sanders says Biden distorting "Medicare for All"

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, speaks as former Vice President Joe Biden, right, listens Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston.

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning for president in Nevada (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Bernie Sanders says former Vice President Joe Biden is distorting his proposal to provide single-payer, universal health care through "Medicare for All."

Campaigning in the early caucus state of Nevada, the 78-year-old Vermont senator said Friday Biden simply parroted the corporate health insurance industry's line when he criticized Sanders' approach during a Democratic presidential debate in Houston Thursday night.

Sanders told about 300 people at a town hall meeting in Carson City that Biden apparently thinks "it's just wonderful" that Americans have to pay more than $1,000 a month for just their health insurance premium.

Sanders says health care is a human right and "Medicare for All" would cover every man, woman and child in the country. He says it requires no premiums, no deductibles and no out-of-pocket costs. He says the current system exists primarily to make profits for drug and insurance companies.

___

11:55 p.m.

Bernie Sanders is campaigning in northern Nevada on the heels of a spirited presidential debate that saw the Vermont senator and his liberal rival Elizabeth Warren clash with Democratic front-runner Joe Biden over health care.

Sanders planned a town hall meeting in Carson City Friday afternoon followed by a rally at the University of Nevada, Reno. He lost Nevada's 2016 caucuses to Hillary Clinton but has maintained fierce support in the early caucus state.

Sanders supports a single-payer, universal health insurance plan. He insisted during a debate in Houston Thursday night that the former vice president bears responsibility for millions of Americans going bankrupt under the "Obamacare" health care system.

Biden argued Sanders underestimates the cost of "Medicare for All," which would effectively eliminate the existing private insurance market.

Sanders takes his campaign to Las Vegas on Saturday.