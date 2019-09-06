The Latest: New Mexico issues medical pot cards to outsiders

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on New Mexico's medical marijuana program (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

New Mexico has begun issuing medical marijuana registry cards to people who live outside the state.

Two people in Texas and an Arizona resident have received cards to purchase medical marijuana in New Mexico after successfully suing to enroll.

Marissa Novel of medical cannabis producer and dispenser Ultra Health said that a card was delivered Friday to her company's Arizona-based CEO.

Ultra Health CEO Duke Rodriguez served as co-plaintiff in the legal challenge of residency requirements and qualified for enrollment based on his post-traumatic stress disorder.

Reforms to New Mexico marijuana laws this year dropped the in-state residency requirement. The administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says that change was inadvertent and it intends to appeal.

Novel says it will be difficult to appeal the court order.

New Mexico prohibits recreational marijuana sales and use.

___

1 a.m.

Just a few dozen patients seeking relief from opioid dependency have enrolled in New Mexico's medical cannabis program since opioid use disorder became a qualifying condition in June.

Statistics confirmed Thursday by the state Department of Health show that 33 patients have sought out medical marijuana to reduce suffering from opioid use or addiction.

The state's medical cannabis program had more than 77,000 participating patients on Aug. 31. Enrollment increased 34% from a year ago.

At least nine states from Maine to California, along with Washington, D.C., already recognize opioid dependency as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana use.

Other recent additions to New Mexico's qualifying conditions include Alzheimer's disease, autism spectrum disorder and three degenerative neurological disorders.