The Latest: Authorities finish processing scene at Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed 22 people (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Authorities in El Paso, Texas, say they have finished processing the scene at a Walmart where a man opened fire on the busy store and killed 22 people earlier this month.

El Paso police said Wednesday they will return control of the property to Walmart.

Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins says the store remains a "secure location with controlled access." She says a fence will remain around the store's perimeter and that Walmart is using contracted security guards to prevent trespassing.

The city opened a center to help people with everything from counseling and financial assistance to figuring out how to get vehicles back after the Aug. 3 shooting. The city will host a memorial service Wednesday to honor the victims.

Police say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius was targeting Mexicans when he carried out the shooting. He is charged with capital murder.

___

11:40 a.m.

El Paso will hold a ceremony to memorialize the 22 people killed this month when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in the Texas border community.

The city will hold a memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday to officially honor the victims, whose loved ones have marked their passing with vigils and funerals in the U.S. and Mexico.

City spokesman Rick Isaias says plans for the service are still taking shape, but the mayors of El Paso and the neighboring Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez will both speak, along with several religious leaders.

Isaias says officials don't know how many people with attend, but have made plans for a large crowd. The ceremony will be held at Southwest University Park and broadcast live to four other locations.