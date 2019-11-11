Texas petrochemical plant fire environmental impact unclear

HOUSTON (AP) — Researchers say they're uncertain about the environmental impact of the chemicals used to extinguish a massive fire in March at a Houston-area petrochemical storage facility.

The blaze at the Intercontinental Terminals Company facility in Deer Park burned for three days in March. Foam used to control the spread of the fire was accidentally released into the Houston Ship Channel when a dike failed.

The Houston Chronicle reports that researchers with the Galveston Bay Foundation and Texas A&M Superfund Research Center have been testing water samples from the channel. They found traces of chemicals known as PFAs, which have been linked to cancer and other illnesses.

Researchers say they don't know what impact the chemicals could have on aquatic life and people fishing in the area.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com