Texas mayor indicted on charges that he hid 1998 conviction

CIBOLO, Texas (AP) — A suburban San Antonio mayor has been arrested after a grand jury earlier indicted him on charges of aggravated perjury and tampering with government documents with the intent to defraud.

Cibolo Mayor Stan "Stosh" Boyle turned himself in to authorities Thursday and was released from the Guadalupe County jail later that day after posting bond.

Authorities say the 44-year-old Boyle earlier submitted paperwork to run for a second term as mayor but on the application failed to note a 1998 felony conviction for possessing with intent to distribute an illicit drug, ecstasy. He was given four years' probation in that case.

He was previously arrested in July on similar charges after officials say he failed to list the 1998 conviction on paperwork submitted as part of his first run for mayor. In those documents he swore that he'd never been convicted of a felony.

A working phone listing for Boyle could not be found.