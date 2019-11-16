Texas basketball team’s uniforms stolen before Oregon game

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police say uniforms were stolen from a visiting Texas university women’s basketball team before their match against the University of Oregon.

Texas Southern University’s team is in Eugene, Oregon for Saturday’s game against the Ducks. Eugene Police say a black duffel bag containing all the uniforms was taken from a downtown hotel conference room.

A police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to Associated Press messages asking which hotel the maroon and white uniforms were taken from.

Team members and staff scoured the area. Police say they were hoping the public could help them find the uniforms before the game.

Oregon was ahead 52-21 at halftime.