Tenet: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $4.81 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.75 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Tenet expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 75 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.6 billion to $4.8 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.68 billion.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.69 to $3.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $19.1 billion to $19.5 billion.

Tenet shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $32.62, an increase of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THC