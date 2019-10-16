Taos Air to relaunch flights to Austin, Dallas in December

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Taos Air has announced that it will relaunch flights to Austin and Dallas in December, giving some Texans direct access to northern New Mexico for the ski season.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Taos Air will begin direct service Dec. 19 through March 29.

The service will link Taos Regional Airport with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Dallas Love Field — the smaller Dallas airport used by Southwest Airlines. Taos Ski Valley and Taos Air say flights will be offered Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Taos Air says one-way fares range from $160 to $270.

Taos Air flies a 30-seat Dornier 328 passenger jet operated by Advanced Air LLC, a Hawthorne, California, charter operator.