TX-Winners
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Texas.
Joe Biden, Dem
Donald Trump (i), GOP
Mary Hegar, Dem -- Advances to runoff
John Cornyn (i), GOP
Louie Gohmert (i), GOP
Elisa Cardnell, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Sima Ladjevardian, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Sean McCaffity, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Lulu Seikaly, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Lance Gooden (i), GOP
Wesley Hunt, GOP
Elizabeth Hernandez, Dem
Kevin Brady (i), GOP
Al Green (i), Dem
Johnny Teague, GOP
Pritesh Gandhi, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Mike Siegel, Dem -- Advances to runoff
August Pfluger, GOP
Lisa Welch, Dem
Kay Granger (i), GOP
Greg Sagan, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Gus Trujillo, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Ronny Jackson, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Josh Winegarner, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Adrienne Bell, Dem
Randy Weber (i), GOP
Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Ryan Krause, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Irene Armendariz-Jackson, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Sam Williams, GOP -- Advances to runoff
David Jaramillo, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Rick Kennedy, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Pete Sessions, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Sheila Jackson Lee (i), Dem
Wendell Champion, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Jodey Arrington (i), GOP
Joaquin Castro (i), Dem
Gary Allen, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Mauro Garza, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Wendy Davis, Dem
Sri Kulkarni, Dem
Troy Nehls, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Kathaleen Wall, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Gina Jones, Dem
Tony Gonzales, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Raul Reyes, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Kim Olson, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Candace Valenzuela, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Beth Van Duyne, GOP
Julie Oliver, Dem
Roger Williams (i), GOP
Carol Iannuzzi, Dem
Michael Burgess (i), GOP
Ricardo De La Fuente, Dem
Henry Cuellar (i), Dem
Jaimy Blanco, GOP
Eddie Johnson (i), Dem
Donna Imam, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Christine Mann, Dem -- Advances to runoff
John Carter (i), GOP
Genevieve Collins, GOP
Marc Veasey (i), Dem
Filemon Vela (i), Dem
Rey Gonzalez, GOP
Lloyd Doggett (i), Dem
William Hayward, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Jenny Sharon, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Brian Babin (i), GOP
Roberto Alonzo, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Chrysta Castaneda, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Jim Wright, GOP
Amy Meachum, Dem
Kathy Cheng, Dem
Staci Williams, Dem
Gisela Triana, Dem
Susan Criss, Dem
Shadi Zitoon, Dem
Borris Miles (i), Dem
Milinda Morris, GOP
Roland Gutierrez, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Xochil Rodriguez, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Dan Flynn (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Bryan Slaton, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Chris Paddie (i), GOP
Jake Ellzey, GOP
Janet Dudding, Dem
Ro'vin Garrett, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Cody Vasut, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Sarah DeMerchant, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Suleman Lalani, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Jacey Jetton, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Matt Morgan, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Ron Reynolds (i), Dem
Tom Virippan, GOP
Gary Gates, GOP
Geanie Morrison (i), GOP
Sergio Munoz (i), Dem
Alex Dominguez (i), Dem
Eddie Lucio III (i), Dem
Bobby Guerra (i), Dem
Erin Zwiener (i), Dem
Carrie Isaac, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Kent Wymore, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Jennifer Fleck, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Charles Meyer, GOP
Eddie Rodriguez (i), Dem
Shelby Slawson, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Jon Francis, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Glenn Rogers, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Michelle Beckley (i), Dem
Kronda Thimesch, GOP
Sharon Hirsch, Dem
Tom Adair, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Drew Darby (i), GOP
Ruben Falcon, GOP
Claudia Perez, Dem
Tracy King (i), Dem
Addison Perry-Franks, Dem
Phil Stephenson (i), GOP
Sugar Ash, Dem
Jeff Whitfield, Dem
Jeff Cason, GOP
Elizabeth Beck, Dem
Lorraine Birabil, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Jasmine Crockett, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Linda Koop, GOP
Sherry Mecom, GOP
Jared Patterson (i), GOP
Joanna Cattanach, Dem
Carl Sherman (i), Dem
Trey Fischer (i), Dem
Elizabeth Campos, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Jennifer Ramos, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Ronald Payne, GOP
Celina Montoya, Dem
Natali Hurtado, Dem
Dan Huberty (i), GOP
Mary Williams, Dem
Briscoe Cain (i), GOP
Dennis Paul (i), GOP
Alma Allen (i), Dem
Mike Schofield, GOP
Ann Johnson, Dem
Justin Ray, GOP
Akilah Bacy, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Jenifer Pool, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Lacey Hull, GOP
Jarvis Johnson (i), Dem
Senfronia Thompson (i), Dem
Jerry Davis, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Harold Dutton (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff
Shawn Thierry (i), Dem
Garnet Coleman (i), Dem
Anna Eastman, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Penny Shaw, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Rebecca Bell-Metereau, Dem
Robert Morrow, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Lani Popp, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Kimberly McLeod, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Michelle Palmer, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Marsha Burnett-Webster, Dem
Sue Melton-Malone (i), GOP