TX-Dem-House-34-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the
Democratic primary for U.S. House District 34.
|TP
|PR
|Haro
|Vela
|Zavala
|Bee
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron
|104
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeWitt
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goliad
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzales
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hidalgo
|74
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JimWells
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenedy
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kleberg
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SanPatric
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Willacy
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|290
|0
|0
|0
|0
AP Elections 03-03-2020 12:28
