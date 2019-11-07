Stellus Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 31 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $15.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.6 million.

Stellus Capital shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCM