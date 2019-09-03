https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/texas/article/Sisters-7-5-drowned-in-North-Texas-apartment-14408842.php
Sisters, 7, 5, drowned in North Texas apartment complex pool
HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old girl and her 5-year-old sister have died after being found unresponsive in the swimming pool of a North Texas apartment complex.
Haltom City police on Saturday night responded to reports of a possible drowning.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office says Ivana Mbouna died later Saturday at a Fort Worth hospital. Her little sister, Gervina Mbouna, died Sunday. The medical examiner listed the deaths of as accidental drownings.
KXAS-TV reports the mother, Mylene Siyo, says the children did not know how to swim and were supposed to be watched by a family friend in their home, two buildings away from the pool.
Haltom City police are investigating.
View Comments