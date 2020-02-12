Rush Enterprises: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) _ Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had profit of 64 cents.

The commercial vehicle retailer posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $141.6 million, or $3.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.81 billion.

Rush Enterprises shares have climbed almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $46, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.

