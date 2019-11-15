Retractable Technologies: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) _ Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $849,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Little Elm, Texas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The syringe and medical products maker posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.38. A year ago, they were trading at 70 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVP