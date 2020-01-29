Prosperity Bancshares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $86.1 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.44 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $308.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $267.5 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $332.6 million, or $4.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $820.1 million.

Prosperity Bancshares shares have dropped roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PB