Owner of Zapata ranch refuses to sign right of entry request

In this Feb. 28, 2020, photo, ranch owner Juan Vargas stands in one of the historic buildings at the historic Dolores Viejo, south of Laredo, Texas. He recalls photographing this site in the early 70s. (Cuate Santos/The Laredo Morning Times via AP)

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — In 1972 Juan Vargas was hired to work with a researcher named Fred, who had been contracted to create a historic site survey and plan for the entire South Texas region.

“But Fred, one, didn’t know Spanish, two, didn’t have a car, and three, didn’t know South Texas,” Vargas recalled. So Vargas drove the researcher around, acted as his interpreter and took photos of the sites they visited up and down the Rio Grande.

The South Texas Development Council had been awarded a historic preservation grant through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The country was gearing up for its bicentennial, and historic studies such as this were funded all over the country, Vargas told the Laredo Morning Times.

Almost 50 years after its publication, Vargas still has a copy of the Regional Historic Sites Survey and Development Plan, which examines the historic value and potential of towns large and small around South Texas.

Among them is Nuestra Senora de los Dolores, a riverfront settlement that had over 100 residents by 1757 — a place as old as Laredo.

But unlike Laredo, Dolores never built a church. Many of its inhabitants moved upstream and the town eventually decayed. By the time Vargas visited the site as a research assistant, the settlement, now known as Dolores Viejo and Dolores Nuevo, was a collection of ruins on private land in Zapata County.

After the publication of the historic sites survey in 1973, Dolores Viejo and Dolores Nuevo were designated on the National Register of Historic Places.

And the place struck a chord with Vargas.

“I was so overwhelmed by the view, just the natural beauty of the area. I said, ‘One of these days, I’m going to buy a ranch like this,’” he said.

A couple of years before he retired as the director of economic development for Webb County, Vargas tasked his son to help him find a ranch where he could spend his time and work outside. His son found a place that he thought looked interesting, and Vargas asked him to send a photo.

“So he sent me a picture, and as soon as I saw the picture, I said, ‘I’ve been there before,’” Vargas said.

He instructed his son to go to the real estate agent’s office that day with a check and to sign an earnest money contract to purchase the ranch.

“And he said, ‘Dad, how do you know if you’re going to like it?’ I said, ‘Look, I’ve been there before. If you like it, sign the contract,’” Vargas recalls.

It was Dolores Nuevo, where he had taken photos as a research assistant. As it turns out, the ranch had never been sold before, only inherited. This complicated the purchase. Plus there was no legal easement for anyone to actually access the ranch. It took Vargas almost two years to actually purchase the property, which ended up including the adjacent ranch as well.

“I’ve always followed certain rules in my life, and a lot of times I’m influenced by lines in songs. This guy named Sean Rowe, he has a song called ‘Leaving Something Behind,’” Vargas said.

It had Vargas thinking about what he wanted to leave his sons and grandchildren. He thought if he didn’t pull the trigger on this purchase, it was never going to happen. So he bought it. It was August 2018.

Vargas was concerned about the border wall but didn’t think it would actually affect him or his ranch. He did not anticipate the national emergency and the reassignment of money away from the military in order to build it.

Now he has received a right of entry request from the federal government. Maps show that engineers are interested in surveying the edge of his ranch nearest to the river, a narrow strip of land where the ground is sandy loam, typically a good soil for gardening. He believes it will not accommodate a six-foot trench.

Standing over a bluff by the river, Vargas uses a rangefinder to measure the distance down to where the feds want to build the 30-foot-high wall. It’s about 87 feet down.

Vargas believes it will be impossible to get cranes and construction material down there in the first place, and that inevitably the wall will be built deeper into his property.

And the ruins, built around 1850, are fragile. Any construction, he’s afraid, will be enough to weaken the structures.

There are two main buildings with enough intact to see their former functions: rooms, doors, windows, a hearth. The grandfather of former Webb County Judge Mercurio Martinez II was born in the larger building, Vargas said.

“It’s just something I feel should have a chance of surviving,” he said.

Vargas is not going to sign the right of entry papers. He said feds have visited his son at work to encourage them to sign the documents, arguing they’ll be stuck with the court costs of an unwinnable fight. Vargas said he would rather the process play out, delay, and sign the papers at the last second.

Vargas referenced another quotation, this one by Cesar Chavez: “If you fight, you could lose. If you don’t fight, you’ve already lost.”

“I told you about being there in 1972. It was a dream that if I worked hard, if I made good decisions and the right investments, I would be able to accumulate enough money to buy a similar property. I just happened to buy the same property that I got to see,” Vargas said. “And then for this to happen, it’s like a violation.”

He said he could understand the wall if it was guaranteed to fix the problem of illegal immigration or drugs crossing into the U.S. But the wall will just be an expensive inconvenience, he said, people will cross anyway.

Plus, of the thousands of photos that motion sensor cameras have captured at his property, the only thing that has crossed from Mexico was a bull.