Nexstar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. (NXST) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $5.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The television broadcaster posted revenue of $663.6 million in the period.

Nexstar shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXST