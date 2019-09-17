Navy SEAL acquitted of murder sues his former lawyers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy SEAL who was acquitted of murder by a military jury in July has filed a lawsuit against two defense lawyers and a nonprofit legal defense group — all of whom had parted ways before the trial.

Edward Gallagher says in a complaint filed in federal court in Texas on Friday that Colby Vokey and Phillip Stackhouse ran up legal bills while not doing their jobs.

He says the United American Patriots group also took advantage of him. Neither Vokey nor the group responded to phone calls and emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Stackhouse said he trusts the court to sort it out.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported the lawsuit Monday.

Gallagher was acquitted of murder in the death of an Islamic State militant.