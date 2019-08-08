Montana judge to take up Keystone pipeline flap in fall

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge won't take up the latest dispute between the Trump administration and environmental groups over the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline until this fall.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris scheduled a hearing for Oct. 9 on the groups' request to block President Donald Trump's new permit allowing the pipeline to be built across the U.S.-Canada border.

Justice Department attorneys also will present their argument at the hearing to dismiss the lawsuit challenging Trump's issuing of the permit in March.

Trump signed the new permit after Morris blocked construction of the 1,184-mile (1,900-kilometer) pipeline from Canada to Nebraska in a ruling that said officials had not fully considered oil spills and other impacts.

The plaintiffs accuse Trump of signing the new permit to get around Morris' previous order.