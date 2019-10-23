Mom's murder case raises questions about what doctors knew

In this image made from April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant, who was 6 years old at the time, rides with Cpt. Tim Scudder on a call in Denver. On Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, a Douglas County, Colo., grand jury indicted the mother of Olivia Gant in connection with the little girl's 2017 death. Olivia's mother, Kelly Renee Turner, faces 13 charges, including first-degree murder. Olivia Gant was riding in the police car after Denver police made her an officer for a day. (Denver Police Department/The Denver Post via AP) less In this image made from April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant, who was 6 years old at the time, rides with Cpt. Tim Scudder on a call in Denver. On Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, a ... more Photo: HO, AP Photo: HO, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Mom's murder case raises questions about what doctors knew 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

DENVER (AP) — The case of a Colorado mother accused of killing the daughter she presented as a dying girl with a host of diseases and a bucket list of wishes is raising questions about whether a hospital did enough to protect her.

Kelly Turner has been charged with murder two years after she insisted doctors send her 7-year-old daughter to hospice care.

Psychiatrists say Turner's behavior seems consistent with a rare psychological condition in which parents seek attention from the illness of their children.

They say cases of Munchausen syndrome by proxy are hard to detect. Parents can move and change doctors to avoid being caught.

Dr. Marc Feldman, a psychiatry professor at the University of Alabama, says pediatricians are taught to listen to what parents report about their children, not suspect them of wrongdoing.