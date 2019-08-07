McConnell, GOP Senate unlikely to act swiftly on guns

In this Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky. A spokesman for Mitch McConnell says the Senate majority leader tripped outside his home in Kentucky and suffered a shoulder fracture. McConnell fell on his outdoor patio, but has been treated and released after getting medical attention.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is resisting pressure to bring senators back from recess to address gun violence.

Instead, the Republican leader is taking a more measured approach to consider the options. But that could very likely result in no legislation being passed, despite calls to "do something" in the aftermath of the nation's back-to-back mass shootings.

President Donald Trump is privately calling senators and publicly pushing for an expansion of background checks on firearms purchases. But he is offering no details, and those ideas have little Republican support. In fact, the White House threatened to veto a House-passed background checks bill earlier this year.

After the shootings in Ohio and Texas that left 31 people dead, McConnell's slow-walk is coming under criticism from those who want Congress to act.