Man indicted for capital murder in slaying of Texas trooper

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A man has been indicted on a capital murder charge after a state trooper died more than four months after being shot while investigating a South Texas vehicle collision.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. says a grand jury indicted 24-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez on Thursday in the death of Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Moises Sanchez.

Godinez had previously been indicted on attempted capital murder charges in the incident but Rodriguez had said following Sanchez's Aug. 24 death that he would pursue the capital murder charge.

After being shot in the head and shoulder on April 6 in Edinburg, Sanchez underwent operations and therapy. Hundreds attended the 49-year-old's funeral on Sept. 6.

Godinez remains in jail. His attorney didn't immediately reply to a message for comment Sunday.