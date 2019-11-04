Lawyer: Accused Texas school shooter found incompetent

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney says a teenager charged in a mass shooting at a Texas high school last year has been declared incompetent to stand trial by three experts.

The determination means Dimitrios Pagourtzis' trial, which had been set to begin in February, will be delayed.

Nick Poehl, one of Pagourtzis' attorneys, said Monday a formal court order declaring him incompetent was expected later this week.

Pagourtzis will be sent to a state mental health facility, where he will remain for four to six months.

Poehl says prosecutors will go along with the experts' findings.

A spokesman for the Galveston County District Attorney's Office didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the Santa Fe High School attack that left 10 people dead and 13 wounded.