Invitation Home: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Invitation Home Inc. (INVH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $51.9 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust focused on single-family rentals posted revenue of $444.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $454.1 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $145.1 million, or 27 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.76 billion.

Invitation Home expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.27 to $1.35 per share.

Invitation Home shares have increased almost 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $32.61, a climb of 39% in the last 12 months.

