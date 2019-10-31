Integer: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $30.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $303.6 million in the period.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion.

Integer shares have increased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

