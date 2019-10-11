Fairfax teacher arrested at the border on child sex charges

VIENNA, Va. (AP) — A middle school teacher from northern Virginia has been arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border after being charged with having sexual relations with a minor.

Fairfax County Police say 31-year-old Matthew Snell of Clinton, Maryland, was arrested Friday in Texas at the El Paso airport after trying to leave the country.

Snell is listed as a learning-disabilities teacher at Thoreau Middle School in Vienna.

Police say parents contacted the school Thursday after finding inappropriate text messages from Snell to their teenage child.

Police say Snell became aware of the investigation and fled.

Snell faces charges including taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship, Police would not confirm, though, whether the victim was one of Snell's students.

It is unclear if Snell has a lawyer.