Ezcorp: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) _ Ezcorp Inc. (EZPW) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Rollingwood, Texas-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 16 cents per share.

The consumer financial services company posted revenue of $222.4 million in the period.

Ezcorp shares have dropped slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.73, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.

