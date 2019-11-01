Exxon: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $3.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $65.05 billion in the period.

Exxon shares have fallen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 21%. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.

