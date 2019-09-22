Ex-cop's murder trial for shooting neighbor set to start

DALLAS (AP) — The murder trial for a white police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black man in his Dallas apartment is set to begin.

There is no dispute over whether Amber Guyger killed Botham Jean last year. But nearly every other aspect of the high-profile case is wreathed in controversy.

Some see the shooting as a tragic accident with almost unbelievable circumstances. Others place it in pattern of white officers killing black men that, they say, points to systemic problems in American policing.

Opening arguments are slated to begin Monday. The jury will ultimately have to reach consensus on whether Guyger committed murder, a lesser offense or no crime at all. But one of the only points of agreement about her case in Dallas is that it will profoundly shape the relationship between police and residents.