Era Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Era Group Inc. (ERA) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The provider of helicopter transportation services posted revenue of $58.9 million in the period.

Era Group shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.15, a fall of 14% in the last 12 months.

