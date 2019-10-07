Dallas mayor: Avoid speculation after Guyger witness death

In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, photo, victim Botham Jean's neighbor Joshua Brown, left, answers questions from Assistant District Attorney LaQuita Long, right, while pointing to a map of the South Side Flats where he lives, while testifying during the murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, in Dallas. Authorities say that Brown was killed in a shooting Friday, Oct. 4. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS (AP) — The mayor of Dallas is urging people to avoid speculation after a key witness in a Dallas police officer's murder trial was shot to death days after the officer's conviction.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said on Twitter that he trusts Dallas police will conduct a thorough investigation into the death of Joshua Brown and that until then, people should "refrain from speculation."

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said Sunday that police have no suspects or motives in the Friday killing of Brown, who had lived in the same apartment complex as Dallas police officer Amber Guyger and Botham Jean.

A jury convicted Guyger of murder last week for fatally shooting Jean inside his own apartment. Police say the shooting that killed Brown happened at another apartment complex.