Cow in barn at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo had rabies

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas health officials say people who visited the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo may need to be assessed for possible rabies exposure because a cow there had the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Saturday that people who visited the barn from Feb. 11-14 may need to be assessed.

Health officials say they've been in contact with the people who were caring for the cow and the animals in nearby stalls. The cow was being shown by a student.

Rabies is spread through the saliva of infected animals. It can be prevented if treatment is started before symptoms begin, however, once symptoms start, it’s almost always fatal, health officials said.

If someone is exposed, it usually takes between three weeks and three months for them to get sick.